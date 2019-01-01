Earlier this month, a family on the NSW Central Coast was left devastated after their much-loved family pet went into the bedroom of their five week old baby in the middle of the night and mauled him to death.

That attack renewed calls from some that American Staffordshire Terriers should be banned from our communities outright, but is it the breed that is to blame, or might the training and socialisation of individual dogs be the key to reducing aggression?

The Quicky speaks to our very own American Staffy owner, and an expert in dog behaviour to find out what we can do to ensure that our fur babies don't pose a threat to anyone.

If you've suffered the loss, or are grieving for a child, you can reach out to the Sands Australia 24/7 bereavement support line on: 1300 308 307

Holly Wainwright - Head of Content at Mamamia, co-host of Mamamia Out Loud and This Glorious Mess, and the proud mum of an American Staffordshire Terrier

Kristy Blake - RSPCA NSW General Manager of Animal Operations, who has previously adopted American Staffordshire Terriers

The RSPCA offers information about dangerous dogs and how to prevent dog attacks in the community.

