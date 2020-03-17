COVID19 Money: Do I Get Any, And How Do I Get It?

On Monday night, the Government passed the biggest economic stimulus package in Australian history. $84 billion dollars worth of support for people economically affected by COVID19: small business owners, sole traders, students.

So, who qualifies to get some financial relief in these uncertain times?

ABC Finance specialist Emily Stewart is here to talk us through it.

Guests: Emily Stewart, ABC News Finance Reporter.

