the quicky

14 hours ago · 14 minutes

COVID19 Money: Do I Get Any, And How Do I Get It?
On Monday night, the Government passed the biggest economic stimulus package in Australian history. $84 billion dollars worth of support for people economically affected by COVID19: small business owners, sole traders, students. 

So, who qualifies to get some financial relief in these uncertain times? 

ABC Finance specialist Emily Stewart is here to talk us through it. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Jacob Round, Round Sound Music 

Guests:  Emily Stewart, ABC News Finance Reporter. Follow Emily on Twitter here

