Reaching the Olympic or Paralympic Games is one of the hardest things an athlete will ever achieve, but no-one could have predicted just how much tougher it would be in the middle of a global pandemic to make it to the delayed Tokyo 2020 events.

To find out just how much hard work athletes put in to their mental wellbeing as well as their physical performance in these extraordinary times, The Quicky speaks to two of Australia's greatest female athletes, and an expert in mental health in sport.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

