Pubs, Gyms, Lounge-rooms: Where Are You Most At Risk From COVID?

Why is it okay to sit on a plane for three hours to cross the country, but you can't sit in a theatre for ninety minutes and watch a show?
Why didn't we see a spread of COVID19 after the #BlackLivesMatter marches, but one of NSW's biggest clusters comes from a medium sized pub in the Western Suburbs?
The Quicky investigates why some places are riskier than others when it comes to the spread of coronavirus through the community.
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Gemma Bath
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, UNSW, member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program Experts Advisory Panel for Infection Prevention and Control Preparedness, Readiness and Response to COVID-19.
CONTACT US
