Pubs, Gyms, Lounge-rooms: Where Are You Most At Risk From COVID?

15 hours ago · 9 minutes

Why is it okay to sit on a plane for three hours to cross the country, but you can't sit in a theatre for ninety minutes and watch a show?  Why didn't we see a spread of COVID19 after the #BlackLivesMatter marches, but one of NSW's biggest clusters comes from a medium sized pub in the Western Suburbs?  The Quicky investigates why some places are riskier than others when it comes to the spread of coronavirus through the community.  Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/ CREDITS  Host/Producer: Gemma Bath  Executive Producer: Melanie Tait Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri  Guests:  Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, UNSW, member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program Experts Advisory Panel for Infection Prevention and Control Preparedness, Readiness and Response to COVID-19.  CONTACT US Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected] Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

