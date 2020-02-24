COVID-19 The Cancel Virus: Travel, Economies & The Olympics All At Risk

Will I have to cancel my overseas trip? It's a question many are asking as coronavirus continues to spread across the globe... but are we panicking for no reason?

We speak to Keith Suter from the Australia Institute to find out whether we should be stopping travel, cancelling the Olympics and be worried about the economy as the virus spreads panic and fear around the world.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Consultant on Strategic Planning and Futurist at the Australia Institute Keith Suter.

CONTACT US

