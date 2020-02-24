COVID-19 The Cancel Virus: Travel, Economies & The Olympics All At Risk

the quicky

18 hours ago · 13 minutes

COVID-19 The Cancel Virus: Travel, Economies & The Olympics All At Risk
Back
play Episode

Will I have to cancel my overseas trip? It's a question many are asking as coronavirus continues to spread across the globe... but are we panicking for no reason?

We speak to Keith Suter from the Australia Institute to find out whether we should be stopping travel, cancelling the Olympics and be worried about the economy as the virus spreads panic and fear around the world.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Consultant on Strategic Planning and Futurist at the Australia Institute Keith Suter.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/ 

More Episodes

COVID-19 The Cancel Virus: Travel, Economies & The Olympics All At Risk

13 minutes  ·  18 hours ago

Even Duchess Kate Does It: What is Hypnobirthing?

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

How Four Lives Were Lost At Dreamworld And What's Changed Since

11 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ask and Believe: The Women We Must Listen To After Hannah Clarke's Death

14 minutes  ·  6 days ago

How Six Brave Women Brought Down Harvey Weinstein

14 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Bernie & Liz, Mike & Pete: Who's Got The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump?

15 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2020

The Period Revolution: How We’re Changing The Way We Bleed In 2020

14 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2020

14 Days Trapped On The Diamond Princess: One Woman's Experience In Quarantine Lockdown

11 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

14 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Reality TV, Famous Harrys And An Untimely Death: Who Was Caroline Flack?

14 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2020

The Signs In Doctors Surgeries That Have Women Worried

14 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

Let's Get Real: Does Australia Still Need Coal?

13 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

12 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Australian Floods: Are The Bushfires Out? Is The Drought Broken?

13 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu: How Did Other Outbreaks Come To An End?

14 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2020

Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

13 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

The Secret Politics Of Who Wears What At The Oscars

13 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Why Are Children The Only People It's Still Legal To Hit?

15 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

"Quitting For Family": How Hard Do Politicians Really Work?

14 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Lower Than Minimum Wage: How Much Do Reality TV Stars Get Paid?

14 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???