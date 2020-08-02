Search

Could Lisa Cunningham Be The First Aussie Executed In the US?

a day ago · 20 minutes

Could Lisa Cunningham Be The First Aussie Executed In the US?
South Australian born and raised Lisa Cunningham is the first Australian woman who's at risk of the death penalty in the USA.

In 2017, her stepdaughter Sanaa died, and since then, Lisa and her husband Germayne have been in custody charged with her murder. 

The Quicky's Claire Murphy delves into this complicated case, after having conversations with Lisa herself. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Sean Holstege, Freelance Journalist and Professor; Dr Helen Schultz, Pharmacist and Consulting Psychiatrist

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

