Coronavirus Vaccine News: The Good, The Bad And Russia

There’s a lot of noise about a COVID-19 vaccine. So who do we believe?

The people who talk about how hard it is to make a coronavirus vaccine? The scientists who say they're getting closer? Vladimir Putin, who's so confident he has one he allegedly gave it to his daughter?

The Quicky investigates the latest facts on the science happening with the COVID-19 vaccine so you don’t have to.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Diseases Specialist, ANU.

