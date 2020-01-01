News
Coronavirus Vaccine News: The Good, The Bad And Russia

the quicky

14 hours ago · 14 minutes

There’s a lot of noise about a COVID-19 vaccine. So who do we believe?

The people who talk about how hard it is to make a coronavirus vaccine? The scientists who say they're getting closer? Vladimir Putin, who's so confident he has one he allegedly gave it to his daughter? 

The Quicky investigates the latest facts on the science happening with the COVID-19 vaccine so you don’t have to.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Diseases Specialist, ANU. 

This show was made possible by THE ICONIC Kids.

To celebrate THE ICONIC Kids second birthday, access this special offer until Tuesday August 18.

Buy more, save more on selected kidswear from PureBaby, to adidas, Bonds and more! 

Buy 2, Save 20%, Buy 3, Save 30%, Buy 4, Save 40% only at THE ICONIC.

Plus, fast delivery and free returns Australia wide.

Click here to shop

 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

