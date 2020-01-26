Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories: Bioweapons, Lab Errors & A Government Cover Up

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories: Bioweapons, Lab Errors & A Government Cover Up
Pictures and stories have been emerging from China suggesting the Chinese Government hasn't told the full story about the Coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation has declared a World Health Emergency and conspiracy theories are spreading as fast as the virus itself. 

So, how do we tell the difference between a falsehood designed to cause panic and information deliberately kept from the public? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Keith Suter, Managing Director, Global Solutions Think Tank

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

