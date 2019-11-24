"Climate Emergency" Is 2019's Word Of The Year. So How Do Australians Live In One?

Oxford Dictionary has named "Climate Emergency" 2019's word of the year.

We're in the midst of some of the most dangerous bushfires our country has ever seen, and there's no end in sight to our crippling drought. ⁠So what does our future look like?

⁠Today we're talking to the CSIRO who've done the most comprehensive climate predictions for Australia on record.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest:

Dr Kathy McInnes, group leader of climate change predictions and extremes at CSIRO.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.