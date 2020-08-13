Search

'Clean Wine': Is It For Real Or Is Cameron Diaz Good At Marketing?

13 hours ago

Wondering where Cameron Diaz has been? She's been off making wine and telling the world it's 'clean'. So, what is 'clean wine'? Do we need it? Is it for real, or is it simply a very good marketing campaign?

The Quicky finds out. 

'Clean Wine': Is It For Real Or Is Cameron Diaz Good At Marketing?

14 minutes

