Christian Porter: What Happens Now?

13 hours ago · 15 minutes

Just over one week ago, a letter was sent to the offices of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Labor Senator Penny Wong and Greens Senator Sarah Hanson Young detailing horrific allegations of an historical rape against a senior Cabinet Minister.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Christian Porter revealed he was the accused perpetrator but categorically denied the allegation and has so far refused calls to stand down from his role.

The Quicky speaks to the alleged victim's lawyer to discuss the legal side of the allegations, why the police concluded the investigation so quickly and what could or should happen from here.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guest:

Michael Bradley - Managing Partner at Marque lawyers

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

