Christian Porter: What Happens Now?

Just over one week ago, a letter was sent to the offices of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Labor Senator Penny Wong and Greens Senator Sarah Hanson Young detailing horrific allegations of an historical rape against a senior Cabinet Minister.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Christian Porter revealed he was the accused perpetrator but categorically denied the allegation and has so far refused calls to stand down from his role.

The Quicky speaks to the alleged victim's lawyer to discuss the legal side of the allegations, why the police concluded the investigation so quickly and what could or should happen from here.

