The People We Should Be Talking About After The Christchurch Attacks

On Friday March 15, an Australian man entered two mosques in New Zealand and opened fire.

Today we're not focused on a right wing extremist, today we're telling stories of bravery, of hope and of how we as a community can get past this idea of 'us and them'.

NZ Herald reporter Will Trafford was at the Linwood mosque after Friday's terrible events... and what he found, was that people are incredible.

We will also speak with Joseph Trainor, who is the associate professor in the School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware and a Core Faculty Member of the Disaster Research Center. Joseph sheds some light on human behaviour in the event of tragedies such as these.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest NZ Herald reporter Will Trafford and Joseph Trainor (who slipped away from a family function to kindly record for us).

