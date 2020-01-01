Childfree By Choice: Why Are We So Judgemental?

Many people have no desire whatsoever to have their own children, so why does society find it so confronting to hear and believe someone when they express that feeling out loud?

And why must women who are childfree by choice constantly defend their decisions even to complete strangers?

The Quicky speaks to two successful women who have bucked the expectations placed on them because of their gender, and a feminist psychotherapist who explains why there is so much judgement facing those who choose not to procreate.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Feminist psychotherapist, lecturer and writer Dr Zoë Krupka

Dionne and Sharna who are both childfree by choice

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.