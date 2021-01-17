1788 To Now: Let's Talk About January 26

Every year there are renewed calls to change the date of Australia Day to acknowledge the suffering of our First Nations people, but how can we make this a reality?

And would it actually make a big difference to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people, or should we be focusing our efforts towards reconciliation elsewhere?

The Quicky investigates how January 26 came to be a public holiday in the first place, and speaks to three prominent First Nations women to find out their opinions on what it would mean to change the date.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhan Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Proud member of the Wiradjuri nation Federal Labor MP and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney

Proud Whadjuk Noongar woman 10 News First Presenter and Studio 10 Panelist Narelda Jacobs

Proud Torres Strait Islander and ABC Indigenous Affairs Correspondent Isabella Higgins.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

