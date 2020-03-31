Why Has Cardinal George Pell Been Released From Prison?

The High Court, the highest judicial system in our country, has overturned the conviction of Cardinal George Pell.
After over a year in Barwon Prison, the Cardinal has now been released to carry on his life as a free man. So what now for him, and his accusers?
The Quicky investigates.
