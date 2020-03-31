Why Has Cardinal George Pell Been Released From Prison?

The High Court, the highest judicial system in our country, has overturned the conviction of Cardinal George Pell.

After over a year in Barwon Prison, the Cardinal has now been released to carry on his life as a free man. So what now for him, and his accusers?

The Quicky investigates.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Noel Debien, religion specialist with the ABC's radio religion and ethics unit.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/