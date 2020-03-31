Why Has Cardinal George Pell Been Released From Prison?

the quicky

11 hours ago · 14 minutes

Why Has Cardinal George Pell Been Released From Prison?
The High Court, the highest judicial system in our country, has overturned the conviction of Cardinal George Pell. 

After over a year in Barwon Prison, the Cardinal has now been released to carry on his life as a free man. So what now for him, and his accusers? 

The Quicky investigates. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Noel Debien, religion specialist with the ABC's radio religion and ethics unit.

Why Has Cardinal George Pell Been Released From Prison?

