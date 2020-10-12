Landslide Predictions: Can We Trust Opinion Polls in 2020?

The U.S election is just over two weeks away and democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in all the major polls.

But in 2016, we heard the same thing about Hillary Clinton and she didn't win, so what's changed?

Today, The Quicky investigates the polling industry's crisis of confidence, it's impact around the world and if anything is being done to change that.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Emma Gillespie

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Planet America's Chas Licciardello, Ashleigh Wheeler and Dr Shaun Ratcliff

