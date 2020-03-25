Can Trump's Presidency Survive COVID-19?

America has now overtaken China in the unenviable spot as the country with most diagnoses of COVID-19.
It's fair to say President Donald Trump's leadership has flip flopped from believing Coronavirus a hoax, to being "at war with a deadly virus" that might kill 240,000 Americans.
With an election coming soon, will Trump get to be president for a second term?
