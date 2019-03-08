Kanye's Failed Bid And The Cult Of The Celebrity President

Kayne West has announced he's running for President of the United States... again.

So far, he hasn't registered to run, there's no website for his newly created 'The Birthday Party' and the people around him say it isn't going to happen.

So was this all just another publicity stunt? Or is there a chance we could be seeing the inauguration of President Kayne in 2024? After all, Americans do love a celebrity leader.

The Quicky sifts through the hype.

