Can I Go To The Shops? What Life's Really Like In COVID-19 Lockdown

Italy is in lockdown. Its citizens are taking the spread of COVID-19 very seriously after they were taken by surprise by its rapid spread.
So, what's life like in lockdown? Can you go to the shops? Can you meet your friends for a meal? Can the kids go to school?
The Quicky talks with an Aussie-expat mum of two and a hospitality worker about what everyday life is like for them.
Guests: Roberta Tyrell Braccelli, Australian ex-pat living in Italy; Riccardo Gentile, Italian hospitality worker
