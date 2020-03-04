Can I Go To The Shops? What Life's Really Like In COVID-19 Lockdown

20 hours ago

Can I Go To The Shops? What Life's Really Like In COVID-19 Lockdown
Italy is in lockdown. Its citizens are taking the spread of COVID-19 very seriously after they were taken by surprise by its rapid spread. 

So, what's life like in lockdown? Can you go to the shops? Can you meet your friends for a meal? Can the kids go to school? 

The Quicky talks with an Aussie-expat mum of two and a hospitality worker about what everyday life is like for them.  

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Roberta Tyrell Braccelli, Australian ex-pat living in Italy; Riccardo Gentile, Italian hospitality worker  

16 minutes

