Search

Can Ellen Degeneres Survive Being Cancelled?

the quicky

a day ago · 12 minutes

Can Ellen Degeneres Survive Being Cancelled?
Back
play Episode
For years, rumours have dogged Ellen Degeneres: that she's not the jolly, kind person she appears to be on her eponymous show.  Now, accusations of workplace bullying and racism behind the scenes of her show have been emerging.  Ellen has long been a pioneer in the television industry: the first woman to publicly come out as gay in prime time television.  Can she survive this latest controversy?  Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/ CREDITS  Host/Producer: Gemma Bath Executive Producer: Melanie Tait Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri  Guests: Jonathan Valdez, entertainment journalist and host of Orange Juice and Biscuits podcast http://www.orangejuiceandbiscuits.com/  CONTACT US Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected] Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Can Ellen Degeneres Survive Being Cancelled?

12 minutes  ·  a day ago

Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

11 minutes  ·  2 days ago

What's It Like To Be Doing Year 12 In A Pandemic Year?

14 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Antibodies, Stigma & Health Problems: Life After COVID19

9 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Abuse, Body-Shaming and Secrets: Inside Gymnastics In Australia

15 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

12 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

Chaos, Uncertainty, Comradery: What Life Is Like In The US Right Now

15 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Pubs, Gyms, Lounge-rooms: Where Are You Most At Risk From COVID?

9 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Why Are There Ten Year Olds In Australian Jails?

11 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Why Do Millions Of Fans Still Want To #FreeBritney?

13 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

No More 'Lazy' Retail: What Will Shopping Look Like In A Post-COVID World?

12 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

"It's Luscious": What Life Is Like Inside A Polyamorous Relationship

15 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2020

How Does Contact Tracing COVID19 Actually Work?

11 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Will We Ever Find Peter Falconio?

13 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

Lockdown 2.0: What's Happening To Your Brain And Mental Health?

13 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

How Does COVID-19 Effect Your Body In The Long Term?

13 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Kanye's Failed Bid And The Cult Of The Celebrity President

16 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Arrival Anxiety: Who's Coming To Australia If The Borders Are Closed?

12 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

The 'Glee Curse': Why We Turn Tragedy Into Myth

13 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Can They Contain It? Your Latest COVID19 Questions Answered

14 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout