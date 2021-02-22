Every day, the state and Federal Governments are begging us to go and get vaccinated for COVID-19, not only for our own benefit, but also for others as millions of Aussies remain in lockdown and suffering from pandemic fatigue.

But what happens when we do reach a point when most of us have had the jab? Could vaccine passports be the way to guarantee a future free from lockdowns and travel restrictions?

The Quicky speaks to an expert in tourism, an infectious disease specialist, and the Federal Minister for for Trade, Tourism and Investment to find out when vaccine passports might become a reality, and how exactly they will work.

