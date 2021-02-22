After 13 years of being controlled almost entirely by her father, Britney Spears has finally revealed the hell in which she has been living, levelling allegations of serious abuse and even forced contraception against her dad, Jamie Spears.

So will the more than 20 minutes of testimony from the star finally help bring to an end to what was always intended to be a temporary control over her finances, health and career?

The Quicky speaks to Mamamia's entertainment guru to find out exactly what Britney claims has been done to her in secret since 2008, and whether this will be the catalyst to secure her freedom and independence.

