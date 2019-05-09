Britney Spears' Life In Lockdown

Britney Spears hasn't been in control of her own affairs in over a decade now and there's no end in sight for the conservatorship that controls her career, her finances and her personal life.

Today we take a closer look at the agreement that has left one of the world's biggest pop stars in a lifetime lockdown.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Mamamia's Entertainment reporter Laura Brodnick

