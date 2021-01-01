Dying For A Bigger Bum: Dangers Of The Brazilian Butt Lift

The pressure on women to have a perfect body is never ending, and right now the hottest trend is to have a big peachy behind like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and countless other celebrities.

So it's no surprise that the world's most popular cosmetic surgery is the Brazilian Butt Lift, aka the BBL, but this exotic sounding procedure can come at a hefty price.

The Quicky investigates exactly how so many influencers are achieving this look, and the deadly complications that can arise when BBL surgery goes horribly wrong.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Sophie Elmhirst - Contributing editor to Harper's Bazaar and journalist who writes regularly for the Financial Times and The Guardian UK.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.