a day ago · 17 minutes

The Boys Club: Can You Beat Them, Or Do You Have To Join Them?
We've been hearing the term 'boys club' bandied around a fair bit surrounding the culture in Canberra... but what does it actually look like?

Is it all leather couches and cigar smoking, or is it more about a culture that leaves mostly middle age white men making all the decisions with little input from others?

The Quicky speaks to two female politicians and a female publisher who have experienced the 'boys club' on a daily basis to find out how we can move past it, and include everyone at the table.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Zali Steggall MP - Federal Member for Warringah

Lidia Thorpe - Victorian Greens Senator and proud Gunnai Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman 

Tarla Lambert - Editor in Chief and Co-Owner of Women's Agenda

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

