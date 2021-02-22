It's World Breastfeeding Week and this year's theme is 'Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility', but what does that look like in 2021?

The old adage of 'breast is best' still taunts many mothers who can't or simply don't want to breastfeed, and yet partners and other friends, family and even society often do little to support them, even when they do want help.

The Quicky speaks to three mothers who all had very different encounters breastfeeding their children, a Lactation Specialist, and an expert researcher to find out why every woman has a unique experience feeding their child.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests:

Hannah Mansur, Rikki Waller, Nicolle Stuart - All had very different experiences of breastfeeding

Naomi Hull - Lactation Specialist and Registered Nurse in Brisbane who works with the Australian Breastfeeding Association

Professor Lisa Amir - Principal Research Fellow at La Trobe University's Judith Lumley Centre exploring issues of major public health importance for women, children and families. She is also currently a Medical Officer for Lactation at the Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne, and Editor-in-Chief of the International Breastfeeding Journal

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

