The Quicky

For three years now, Australia has been fascinated with the fate of the Murrugappan family.

The family of four had been living quietly in Biloela, Central QLD, when they were taken into detention in Melbourne, then on to Christmas Island.

When the baby of the family, Tharni, had to be flown to Perth from Christmas Island ill, the whole of Australia has held its breath to see what's next.

Minister Alex Hawke has allowed the family to stay in Perth community detention, but they're still at risk of being deported back to Sri Lanka.

Why doesn't the government want to let this family return to Biloela? What issues would such a move cause?

