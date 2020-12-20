BEST OF 2020: Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

15 hours ago

BEST OF 2020: Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body
When we think about chemotherapy side effects, we usually think about things like hair loss and vomiting.

But did you know about chemo cravings or cytotoxic poo? 

Today we look at some of the unexpected things chemotherapy does when you're attempting to fight off cancer, things that can last for a long time after the chemicals have left your system. 

This episode was originally published on February 11th, and is part of our 2020 Best Of series.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Brad McKay, GP; Mel Dee, cancer survivor; Michael Jordan, cancer survivor. 

If you're currently undergoing cancer treatment and need some help, a tip or two or just someone to talk to, Mel Dee has started a facebook support group which you can find here... https://www.facebook.com/MagicallyMeMelDee/

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



