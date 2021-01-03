BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal

the quicky

a day ago · 16 minutes

BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal
Back
play Episode

Before there was violence, there was control.

The overwhelming majority of domestic violence murders in this country are preceded by a period of behaviour that includes things like stalking, monitoring, questioning and isolating, so why isn't this behaviour illegal?

We speak to people who have been through it and an expert who is trying to get the laws changed here in Australia.

1800 737 732 (1800 RESPECT) Are there to help you if you feel you're the victim of any sort of domestic violence, physical, mental, psychological, emotional, financial... https://www.1800respect.org.au/

MensLine will be able to put you in contact with a men's behaviour change program in your state 1300 015 120...  https://mensline.org.au/changingforgood/resource/find-a-mens-behaviour-change-program

This episode was originally published on March 4th, and is part of our 2020 Best Of series.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Kate* and Lawyer and Phd candidate in criminal and family law at Deakin University Paul McGorrery.

 

*Names have been changed for privacy reasons.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/ 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal

16 minutes  ·  a day ago

BEST OF 2020: The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

13 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2021

BEST OF 2020: Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

14 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2020

BEST OF 2020: To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

15 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Unprecedented: Everything That Happened In 2020

31 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

How To Navigate Conspiracy Conversations At Christmas

18 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2020

COVID-19 Vaccinations Have Begun, When Will It Make A Difference?

16 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2020

A TV Show & A Private Island: What The Trumps Will Do Next

16 minutes  ·  14 Dec 2020

What Sex Ed Is Actually Teaching Young Aussies

16 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

How Much Are Aussies Paying For Christmas?

13 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

Social Infertility: The Women Making Babies On Their Own

17 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2020

White Island 1 Year On: The Survivors, The Questions & The Charges

18 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

16 minutes  ·  07 Dec 2020

What It's Really Like To Give Evidence When You're The Alleged Victim

18 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

How To Keep A Relationship Sparky, Even Through A Pandemic

13 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

Just How Powerful Is Rupert Murdoch?

18 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

The Dark Art Of Creating An Unlikeable Woman

15 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2020

What It's Like Living With HIV In 2020?

18 minutes  ·  30 Nov 2020

Grief, Shame & Guilt: Let's Talk About Miscarriage

15 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Fast Fashion & Flash Sales: The Problem With Black Friday

15 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout