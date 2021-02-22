The Quicky

He's back. Barnaby Joyce.

It's been over three years since Barnaby Joyce lost his place as Deputy PM and National Party Leader, after it was revealed he was having a child with his staffer, Vikki Campion.

The couple have since had another child, and the MP has been angling to get back at the top job of his party in backroom discussions for some time.

How has he managed to come back? What is the appeal of Barnaby Joyce?





CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Acting Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Karen Middleton is the Chief Political Correspondent at The Saturday Paper.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

