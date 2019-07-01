Banning Phones In Schools: Good Or Bad Idea?

It seems pretty straight forward, ban mobile phones in schools so kids can focus on learning and teachers can focus on teaching - but is it that simple?

We speak to a student, a teacher and a parent to see if they think taking away the distraction will make a difference to Aussie kids education.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests student Hannah Bachelard, Parent Libby and our teacher Anne

