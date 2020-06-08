Sold With The Property & Blackbirding: Australia's History Of Slavery

Last week the Prime Minister was slammed for denying the history of slavery in Australia.



He's since apologised for this, but his interview asks the question: how many Australians know about the history of slavery in Australia?



It hasn't, until now, been part of our national conversation.

The Quicky investigates.

Link: Was there slavery in Australia? Yes. It shouldn’t even be up for debate

Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law at the University of Technology, Sydney.

