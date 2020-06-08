Sold With The Property & Blackbirding: Australia's History Of Slavery

Last week the Prime Minister was slammed for denying the history of slavery in Australia.
He's since apologised for this, but his interview asks the question: how many Australians know about the history of slavery in Australia?
It hasn't, until now, been part of our national conversation.
The Quicky investigates.
Link: Was there slavery in Australia? Yes. It shouldn't even be up for debate
Guests: Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law at the University of Technology, Sydney.
