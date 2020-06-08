Search

Sold With The Property & Blackbirding: Australia's History Of Slavery

the quicky

a day ago · 15 minutes

Sold With The Property & Blackbirding: Australia's History Of Slavery
Back
play Episode

Last week the Prime Minister was slammed for denying the history of slavery in Australia.

He's since apologised for this, but his interview asks the question: how many Australians know about the history of slavery in Australia? 

It hasn't, until now, been part of our national conversation. 

The Quicky investigates. 

Link: Was there slavery in Australia? Yes. It shouldn’t even be up for debate 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law at the University of Technology, Sydney. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Sold With The Property & Blackbirding: Australia's History Of Slavery

15 minutes  ·  a day ago

JK Rowling and Trans Women: What's Going On?

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

How COVID-19 Has Turned Us All Into Perfect Drug Mules

13 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Solution To Expensive Child Care We've Thrown In The Bin

16 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Libido Killer: Why There Won't Be A Post-COVID Baby Boom

14 minutes  ·  7 days ago

"The Torment Of Powerlessness" Stan Grant on Aboriginal People And Police

18 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

Boomers & Millennials Agree: One Generation Will Carry The Scars Of COVID-19 Crash

17 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The US Is Burning: Can They Survive Another Four Years of Trump?

16 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2020

"I'm 100% Ready To Face Her." Malka Leifer's Alleged Victims On Her Extradition From Israeal

12 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

'I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Final Words Echo An Australian Shame.

17 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

I Can Go To The Pub, Why Can't I Go To The Gym?

18 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Theo Hayez One Year On: Are We Any Closer To Finding Him?

14 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Power & Controversy: Will Alan Jones Be The Last Shock-Jock Giant?

15 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules

14 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

How Was Ann Marie Smith Left To Die In Squalor?

16 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

"He's Going To Cut Off The Credit Card, He's Going To Stop The Money."

14 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

QAnon: The Dark Corner Of The Web Where Conspiracies Are Born

13 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

There's a Reason Why Your Sleep & Dreams Are So Weird Right Now

12 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

If I’ve Got The Money, Should I Be Buying A House Right Now?

15 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

News Stories We've Missed While We've Been COVID-19 Obsessed

13 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout