Australia's COVID-19 Spike: Did We Get Too Comfortable?

It's really felt like life's been getting back to normal the past few weeks, hasn't it? Almost like COVID19 is something that happened overseas, not really to us here in Australia. More people are going back to the office. Cafes are crowded again. Train stations are busy.

Then, Victoria recorded a heap of new cases over the weekend and the Premier, Daniel Andrews, wound back freedoms instantly.

Are we seeing the beginning of the second wave? Have we been too comfortable?

