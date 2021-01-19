What It's Really Like To Be Australian Of The Year

Every year we recognise the extraordinary efforts of some very special individuals at the Australian of the Year Awards.

But after the champagne has been drunk, and the award has gone straight to the pool room, what does it actually mean for the recipients?

The Quicky speaks to three former winners to find out how the Award changed their life, both good and bad.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

2015 Australian of the Year - Family Violence Campaigner Rosie Batty

2012 Young Australian of the Year - A.I. and Robotics Entrepreneur Marita Cheng

2010 Senior Australian of the Year - Cook and Restaurateur Maggie Beer

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

