Four Indigenous Businesses Killing It In 2020

19 hours ago · 17 minutes

Aboriginal owned and run businesses are hot right now, from artwork to clothing and accessories, to photography and modelling agencies.  Indigenous business is coming into its own in 2020, but there are still some major hurdles.

From not being allowed to use the flag that unites them, to businesses that look Aboriginal but are in fact not Indigenous owned, there are issues that require some work from us as consumers.

The Quicky meets the owners of Indigenous businesses to hear their passions and their pleas.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Sianna Catullo, Head of Brand and Marketing Clothing The Gap. Tahnee Edwards, founder of clothing label Gammin Threads. Marley Morgan, owner of Barefoot Wandering Photography. Perina Drummond, owner of Jira Models.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

To find the businesses listed in today's deep dive...

Clothing the Gap - https://www.instagram.com/clothingthegap/ 

Gammin Threads - https://www.instagram.com/gamminthreads/ 

Barefoot Wandering Photography - https://www.instagram.com/barefootwandering.photography/ 

Jira Models - https://www.instagram.com/jiramodels/ 

Rachael Sarra - https://www.rachaelsarra.com/ 

Jarin Street - https://www.instagram.com/jarin_street_/ 

Ginny's Girl Gang - https://www.instagram.com/ginnysgirlgang/ 

Tricksta Barista - https://www.instagram.com/trickstabarista/ 

Yarli Creative - https://www.instagram.com/yarli_creative/ 

Miimi and Jiinda - https://www.instagram.com/miimiandjiinda/ 

The Koori Circle - https://www.instagram.com/thekooriecircle/ 

Haus of Dizzy - https://www.instagram.com/hausofdizzy/ 

 

