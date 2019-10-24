Australian Birth Stories You Haven’t Heard Before

Australian birth stories are amazing, from water births to c sections and everything in between we also have the beauty of being a multicultural community.

From black dots placed on the face, dates and honey in the mouth, calls to prayer, a piece of country brought into the labour ward and a notebook in the crib to write their future... three amazing Aussie Mums share their birth stories.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Mona, Arti and Kristika our amazing Aussie Mums.

