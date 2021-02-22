It's been more than one year since the Federal Government took the unprecedented step of closing Australia's international borders, forbidding almost everyone from entering, or leaving the country.

But just how long exactly can we remain a closed shop, especially as the emotional toll is beginning to hit Australians as hard as the economic implications, with so many of us missing loved ones overseas?

The Quicky speaks to a doctor, a local Mayor, a Federal Minister and an Australian journalist overseas to find out exactly how and when we might ever be able to travel freely again.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Clare Stewart - Mayor of Noosa Council, on southern Queensland’s Sunshine Coast

Dr Sanjaya Senanayake - Associate Professor of Medicine at the Australian National University, and an expert in Infectious Diseases



Dan Tehan - Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, and the Liberal Member for Wannon in Victoria

Amelia Lester - Executive Editor of Foreign Policy

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.