As more and more cities go into lockdown to try and stop the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, mixed messaging about who can or should get the Astra Zeneca vaccine against COVID-19 has left millions of Aussies feeling dazed and confused.

The Quicky speaks to an expert epidemiologist, and a national political reporter to cut through the overload of information to find out what the medical actually advice is, and consider whether the impending election may be influencing the Government's decision to make the AZ jab available to everyone.

