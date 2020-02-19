Ask and Believe: The Women We Must Listen To After Hannah Clarke's Death

The question we've all had on our minds since the death of Hannah Clarke and her three beautiful children is what should I do if one of my friends is experiencing domestic violence?

The Quicky asks a woman who's worked in the sector for decades, and a woman who escaped a violent relationship to get advice on how we can help.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Susan Heward-Belle, University of Sydney; Juliet Moody, DV survivor

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/