Ask and Believe: The Women We Must Listen To After Hannah Clarke's Death

the quicky

19 hours ago · 14 minutes

Ask and Believe: The Women We Must Listen To After Hannah Clarke's Death
Back
play Episode

The question we've all had on our minds since the death of Hannah Clarke and her three beautiful children is what should I do if one of my friends is experiencing domestic violence? 

The Quicky asks a woman who's worked in the sector for decades, and a woman who escaped a violent relationship to get advice on how we can help.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Dr Susan Heward-Belle, University of Sydney; Juliet Moody, DV survivor

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Ask and Believe: The Women We Must Listen To After Hannah Clarke's Death

14 minutes  ·  19 hours ago

How Six Brave Women Brought Down Harvey Weinstein

14 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Bernie & Liz, Mike & Pete: Who's Got The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump?

15 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Period Revolution: How We’re Changing The Way We Bleed In 2020

14 minutes  ·  4 days ago

14 Days Trapped On The Diamond Princess: One Woman's Experience In Quarantine Lockdown

11 minutes  ·  7 days ago

To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

14 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020

Reality TV, Famous Harrys And An Untimely Death: Who Was Caroline Flack?

14 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2020

The Signs In Doctors Surgeries That Have Women Worried

14 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

Let's Get Real: Does Australia Still Need Coal?

13 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

12 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Australian Floods: Are The Bushfires Out? Is The Drought Broken?

13 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020

SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu: How Did Other Outbreaks Come To An End?

14 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2020

Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

13 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

The Secret Politics Of Who Wears What At The Oscars

13 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Why Are Children The Only People It's Still Legal To Hit?

15 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

"Quitting For Family": How Hard Do Politicians Really Work?

14 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Lower Than Minimum Wage: How Much Do Reality TV Stars Get Paid?

14 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

What Are European Kids Getting At School That Aussie Kids Aren't?

13 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories: Bioweapons, Lab Errors & A Government Cover Up

12 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

A Complicated Legacy: Who Was Kobe Bryant?

15 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???