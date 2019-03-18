The New Face Of The Anti Vax Movement

Anti Vaxxers aren't new, in fact, as long as vaccinations have existed so have those opposed to them.

But in 2019, instead of the argument existing between doctors and scientists and a group of concerned citizens, the anti vax movement has seen a dangerous new player enter the game... the social media influencer.

Today we look at the NRL WAGS who have joined the Anti Vax army and speak to Dr John Cunningham who has committed himself to debunking all their arguments.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Dr John Cunningham OAM

If you want to make an informed choice about vaccinating your child head to the Australian Immunisation Handbook https://immunisationhandbook.health.gov.au/

