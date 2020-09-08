Just The Beginning: Three Women Whose Careers Started After 40

Last week, a tweet by writer Doug Murano went viral. It said:



"I get tired of “under 40” lists. Show me someone who got their PhD at 60 after losing everything. Give me the 70-year-old debut novelist who writes from a lifetime of love and grief. Give me calloused hands and tender hearts."



Under it, were hundreds of examples of people who'd changed their lives, or achieved their life's purpose over the age of 40.



So, we wanted you to meet some incredible women who have done that very thing - Maria Georgiou, who launched her interior design career at 40, Dr Louise Randall, who began her medical degree in her late forties and Vicki Laveau-Harvie, who published her first book (which won the Stella Prize!) in her seventies.

