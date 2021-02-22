There has been a lot of mixed messaging and confusion about who should receive which COVID-19 vaccine in Australia, but now a third vaccine has been provisionally approved for use in everyone over the age of 18.

The Moderna vaccine is due to start being administered to Aussies as early as September, but how will it fit into the bigger vaccination rollout, and how do you know if it is right for you?

The Quicky speaks to a vaccine expert to find out how the Moderna jab compares to Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and everything we know so far about who will be offered it and when.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Professor Thomas Preiss - Molecular Biologist and Leader of the RNA Biology Group, at the Australian National University's College of Health and Medicine

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.