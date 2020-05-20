Power & Controversy: Will Alan Jones Be The Last Shock-Jock Giant?

Alan Jones has ruled the Sydney breakfast airwaves for decades, and as a result, has wielded unprecedented political power on issues right across Australia.

After one too many scandals, Alan Jones is hanging up the microphone tomorrow, retiring amid rumours his inflammatory comments became too much for sponsors.

The Quicky reflects on his astonishing career from school teacher to media titan, and looks at the world of breakfast radio in Australia.

Guests: Chris Masters, author of Jonestown; Niamh Kenny, Alan Jones' former producer.

