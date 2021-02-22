Suffering In Silence: The Eating Disorders Affecting Adult Women

the quicky

17 hours ago · 21 minutes

Suffering In Silence: The Eating Disorders Affecting Adult Women
Back
play Episode

When we think about eating disorders we often imagine a teenage girl heavily influenced by social media, but new evidence proves that these conditions can and do affect everyone, and are becoming increasingly common among older women.

The Quicky speaks to an expert and a mature woman who spent decades living with an eating disorder before getting help, to examine why so many of us are suffering in silence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an eating disorder and need help, please reach out to:

The Butterfly Foundation - online or by phone: 1800 33 4673

Lifeline Australia - online or by phone: 13 11 14

National Eating Disorders Collaboration - https://nedc.com.au/

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr June Alexander - Author, journalist and mentor who runs The Diary Healer to connect with and support people who are living with an eating disorder

Rebecca Lister - Director of Strategic Programs at Eating Disorders Victoria 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Suffering In Silence: The Eating Disorders Affecting Adult Women

21 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Did Fetishising Asian Women Lead To A Mass Shooting?

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Monster-In-Law: What To Do When Your Wedding Becomes A War

17 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Are We Really Still Talking About Diets?

18 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Boys Club: Can You Beat Them, Or Do You Have To Join Them?

17 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Is OnlyFans A Legitimate Career Opportunity?

19 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2021

Angry But Not Defeated: The Women Marching To End Sexual Assault

17 minutes  ·  14 Mar 2021

Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?

17 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2021

Kathleen Folbigg: Could Australia's Worst Female Serial Killer Be Innocent?

19 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2021

Meghan And The Death Of The Princess Fairytale

20 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2021

One In Ten Women Have Endometriosis: Here's What You Need To Know

19 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2021

It's International Women's Day, But Do We Still Need Feminism?

20 minutes  ·  07 Mar 2021

Christian Porter: What Happens Now?

15 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2021

Designer Dog Theft: Thousands Of Dollars Tied Up Outside A Shop

15 minutes  ·  03 Mar 2021

Does It Hurt? All Your Questions About The Aussie COVID Vaccine

20 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2021

The Secret Life Of Melissa Caddick

19 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2021

From A Great Height: Why Many Ex-Athletes Crash After Retirement

18 minutes  ·  28 Feb 2021

How Fat Shaming By Doctors Is Putting Women's Lives At Risk

21 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2021

The Petition That Exposed The Ugly Truth About Schools & Sex

18 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2021

Deadly Storms & A Leader On Holiday: What The Hell's Happening In Texas?

18 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout