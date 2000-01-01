Like many mental health conditions, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD, is poorly understood and riddled with stereotypes, making it difficult for girls and women in particular to receive a diagnosis.

This means many people get well into adulthood before anyone finally realises they are suffering from the condition, or can offer them any treatment.

The Quicky speaks to an expert in ADHD and a woman who was only diagnosed in her late 20's, to find out why myths and misunderstandings mean we continue to fail so many girls and women living with this condition.

Lauren Irvine - A qualified journalist, content writer and certified personal trainer based in Sydney who was diagnosed with ADHD just before her 27th birthday

Dr Alison Poulton - An expert in ADHD based at the University of Sydney, a member of the Brain and Mind Centre, and author of ADHD Made Simple: A guide for people with ADHD, their families and friends

