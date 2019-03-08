Search

Abuse, Body-Shaming and Secrets: Inside Gymnastics In Australia

the quicky

2 days ago · 15 minutes

Abuse, Body-Shaming and Secrets: Inside Gymnastics In Australia
Back
play Episode
It's one of sport's great shames, and it's finally coming out.  After the screening of the Netflix documentary Athlete A, and the NPR podcast Believed telling the stories of wide abuse of young women in gymnastics culture, Australian gymnasts are starting to speak out.  It seems, the abuse culture inside the sport isn't just restricted to the USA. It's international.   Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/ CREDITS  Host/Producer: Gemma Bath  Executive Producer: Melanie Tait Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri  Guests:  Olivia Vivian, Australian Gymnast; Alexandra Eade, Australian Gymnast. CONTACT US Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected] Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Antibodies, Stigma & Health Problems: Life After COVID19

9 minutes  ·  18 hours ago

Abuse, Body-Shaming and Secrets: Inside Gymnastics In Australia

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

12 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Chaos, Uncertainty, Comradery: What Life Is Like In The US Right Now

15 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Pubs, Gyms, Lounge-rooms: Where Are You Most At Risk From COVID?

9 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Why Are There Ten Year Olds In Australian Jails?

11 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Why Do Millions Of Fans Still Want To #FreeBritney?

13 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

No More 'Lazy' Retail: What Will Shopping Look Like In A Post-COVID World?

12 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

"It's Luscious": What Life Is Like Inside A Polyamorous Relationship

15 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2020

How Does Contact Tracing COVID19 Actually Work?

11 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Will We Ever Find Peter Falconio?

13 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

Lockdown 2.0: What's Happening To Your Brain And Mental Health?

13 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

How Does COVID-19 Effect Your Body In The Long Term?

13 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Kanye's Failed Bid And The Cult Of The Celebrity President

16 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Arrival Anxiety: Who's Coming To Australia If The Borders Are Closed?

12 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

The 'Glee Curse': Why We Turn Tragedy Into Myth

13 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Can They Contain It? Your Latest COVID19 Questions Answered

14 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Leaving The Big Cities: The Reality Of A COVID-19 Tree Change

16 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

It's Tax Time! What Can You Get?

13 minutes  ·  08 Jul 2020

Alleged Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: Who Is She?

14 minutes  ·  07 Jul 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout