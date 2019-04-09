A TV Star Was Used To Stalk Women. Now One Of Them Is Dead

What's the motivation behind online catfishing?

When Melbourne woman Lydia Abdelmalek turned up to face court in 2019, no one would have pegged her as a mastermind of online deception.

But the 29 year old was found guilty of 6 counts of online stalking involving multiple victims, a multi layered world, a Home and Away star and sadly, even a death.

But what was her motivation? We speak to the journalist who sat through the three week hearing and find out what Lydia did that traumatised one victim so badly that she took her own life

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests ABC reporter James Oaten and Associate Professor Eric Vanman from the University of Queensland.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.