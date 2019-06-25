A Producer Reveals: How Reality TV Is Scripted

It's been nearly 10 years since The Hills was on our TV screens but now it's back and so is the question everyone wanted to know about it - is it real or is it fake?

Today we speak to a reality TV story producer who's taking us behind the scenes to find out what's real, how they get the reactions they need and what happens when the stars push back.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Troy DeVolld. Troy's book 'Reality TV' is available to buy by following this link. https://www.amazon.com/Reality-TV-Insiders-Hottest-Market/dp/1615932437

